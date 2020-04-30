Vivo is preparing to launch a new “G” series of smartphones and the first member of this lineup might be called Vivo G1. However, before it could be launched officially, alleged renders of the Vivo G1 showing the upcoming phone from both sides have been leaked, alongside its key specifications and approximate pricing.

The Vivo G1 can be seen sporting a circular camera module at the back with four camera lenses, and a tall display with thin bezels and a waterdrop notch. Talking about the hardware, it will reportedly pack a 6.44-inch FHD+ OLED display without any curved sides. Interestingly, the phone will pack Samsung’s Exynos 980 processor that also brings 5G support to the table.

The main camera is a 48MP sensor, accompanied by an 8MP lens and couple of 2MP sensors, while selfies will be handled by a 32MP front camera. A 4,500 battery with 18W fast charging is said to keep the lights on. Vivo G1 will reportedly be priced around ¥3,000 (~$425), but there is no word on an official launch date or market availability yet.

Source: Weibo