Vivo is allegedly working on a smartwatch. It could be named Vivo Watch. Two variants of the device were spotted at the 3C certification platform in the previous month. The listing suggests that the Vivo Watch could be launched in China soon. Now, the device has been spotted listed in the database of the Bluetooth SIG certification platform.

The latest listing confirms support for Bluetooth 5.0 on the Vivo Watch. It carries model number W2056. To recall, the 3C listing had revealed two model numbers namely, W2056 and W2052. It also revealed that the Vivo Watch might come with 5W charging.

At present, there is no official word on the launch of Vivo Watch. However, devices generally go official in a timeframe of around one month after appearing at Bluetooth SIG. Hence, it could go official by the end of next month.

