Vivo showcased a concept with APEX 2020 last year. It came with an under-display selfie camera. Moreover, it featured a waterfall display. Vivo later launched the Nex 3S 5G with the same display design. However, it didn’t transcend the selfie shooter under the display. Instead, the Nex phone came equipped with a pop-up camera. However, pop-up cameras have now diminished and we are heading towards the under-display camera tech. And, Vivo could be the next after ZTE to launch a phone with an in-display camera.

According to leaks on Weibo, Vivo is prepping to launch the Nex 5. It is tipped to launch sometime in the second half of the year. More details regarding the device have appeared online. The smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.78-inch display with curved edges on all four sides, which is called a quad-curve design. Plus, instead of a pop-up camera, the smartphone will pack an in-display selfie shooter. It could be embedded with a 32MP sensor. However, there could be two versions of the phone and only one is said to feature the under-display camera. The other one could opt for a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie snapper.

Coming to the rear, the Vivo Nex 5 could sport Samsung’s big GN2 1/1.12″ sensor. Further, the ultra-wide-angle camera is rumored to have a 50MP sensor. It is likely that ZEISS will be involved in some way or the other with the optics of the upcoming Vivo phone. Plus, it is touted to have an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, which is found on nearly every top-end smartphone these days. As for other details, including the battery, it is claimed to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W wired and 40W wireless charging, while another source says it could support 120W and 60W, respectively.

