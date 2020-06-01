VIVO today launched the X50 Pro – a camera-centric device that has a unique gimbal-style camera for stabilization – in China. But if you were holding your breath for the new VIVO phone to make it outside the Chinese market, there is some good news for you.

The smartphone-maker has told Engadget that it will launch the X50 Pro for the international market in the second half of 2020. While the company didn’t reveal any specific region and market-wise launch schedule, we do know that the X50 Pro will make its way to the Indian market soon.

As for the specs, the VIVO X50 Pro features a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon 765G chip at its heart. At the back, you’ll find a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP portrait lens, an 8MP telephoto camera with a 5x optical pericope mechanism, and an 8MP wide-angle snapper. A 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging keeps the whole thing running.