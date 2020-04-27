Samsung dominated the Indian smartphone market for quite some time, but the onslaught of more affordable phones from Chinese rivals has posed a serious challenge. In the latest setback for the company, Vivo has surpassed Samsung to become the second-largest smartphone maker in India.

As per the latest market report by Canalys, Vivo had a market share of 19.9% after shipping 6.7 million phones in Q1 2020, while Samsung’s market share now stands at 18.9% in India. Notably, Vivo recorded a 48.9% growth in annual shipments, while Samsung saw a decline of 13.7% in the same period.

OPPO’s spin-off brand Realme emerged as the biggest winner, as it saw YoY shipments go up by 200%, and currently sits behind Samsung in the fourth position. However, things are going to be tough for all brands as analysts predict a steep decline in sales in the next quarter due to the ongoing pandemic.

Source: Canalys