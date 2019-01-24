Android

vivo APEX 2019 to arrive in hours, here’s what we know

Chinese manufacturer vivo has liend up an event for January 24 in Beijing, likely to debut its next generation of bezelless smartphone.

The company has touted its pioneership in taking away the notch in favor of in-display fingerprint scanners and pop-out selfie cameras in its NEX and APEX phones last year. So, what’s in store this year?

Artist Benjamin Geskin tweeted out his rendition of the APEX 2019 phone, claiming he received exclusive information from vivo.

Dual rear cameras, glassy jewel design and a minimal chin on the display. Geskin has had his hits with leaks, but we’ll see if his record continues to improve at the end of the launch event, which should happen in hours.

