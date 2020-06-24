Image: VIVE

HTC’s VIVE division has announced a major update for its VR-based VIVE Sync meeting and collaboration solution that brings a host of new features and improvements. The biggest change, however, is that it finally allows non-VR participation in a virtual meeting. But what does it actually mean?

Image: VIVE

Well, even if you don’t have a VR headset, you can participate in a virtual meeting where your avatar will be substituted by a display board so that other participants know you’re here. Non-VR participants will be able to use voice chat for communication, record the meeting, and take screenshots too. However, they must have a VR-ready PC at their disposal.

Image: VIVE

The VIVE Sync update also adds new casual outfits for users’ virtual avatars, introduces a network speed check tool, reduces loading time, and also brings desktop login support. The company says voice-to-text performance and avatar rotation have also been improved with the update.

You May Also Like
iOS 14’s Optimized Battery Charging feature will increase the battery lifespan of AirPods
A similar feature called Battery Health Management was rolled out with a recent macOS Catalina update for the MacBook portfolio.
Pocketnow Daily: PlayStation 5: Sony Did It AGAIN? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new Sony PlayStation 5, the displays in the next Samsung Galaxy S21 and more
Watch face animations on your Wear OS smartwatch will now look smoother
With hardware acceleration, the watch face you apply on your smartwatch will render at a higher frame rate, which means smoother transitions and animations.