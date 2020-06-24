Image: VIVE

HTC’s VIVE division has announced a major update for its VR-based VIVE Sync meeting and collaboration solution that brings a host of new features and improvements. The biggest change, however, is that it finally allows non-VR participation in a virtual meeting. But what does it actually mean?

Image: VIVE

Well, even if you don’t have a VR headset, you can participate in a virtual meeting where your avatar will be substituted by a display board so that other participants know you’re here. Non-VR participants will be able to use voice chat for communication, record the meeting, and take screenshots too. However, they must have a VR-ready PC at their disposal.

Image: VIVE

The VIVE Sync update also adds new casual outfits for users’ virtual avatars, introduces a network speed check tool, reduces loading time, and also brings desktop login support. The company says voice-to-text performance and avatar rotation have also been improved with the update.

