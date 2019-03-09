Visible giving customers $100 to switch or up to $200 off a new phone

Verizon’s own virtual carrier Visible is on a recruiting mission and it’s looking for new customers to join in. It handed out $50 Amazon gift cards at first, but if they want to imbue loyalty to their customers, something else has to work.

What better way to do it with free cash for people who bring their phones over? Don’t have a phone that works on the Verizon network? You can get more money towards the purchase of a new one!

For anyone who brings over a late model iPhone (relatively speaking, we’re talking iPhone 6 or newer) or a Galaxy S9 or S9+ over and signs up for service, they’ll get a $100 prepaid virtual debit Mastercard — it’s not a physical card, but it’ll be helpful in online transactions — if they port their number over. If they’re buying a phone, they can get a $100 virtual card for a device priced under $400 or a $200 card for purchases $400 or above.

Both new and existing customers can take advantage of the deal just by adding a line and getting a device on it. Cards will be distributed after 32 days of active service, only one per person. The offer is valid while supplies last.

As a reminder, Visible offers unlimited talk, text and data for $40 per month. Internet traffic is limited to 5Mbps (with lower caps on streaming media), but if you don’t mind hotspot at that speed, you can have it on all you want without a usage-based deprioritization threshold to cripple your activity.