Trade in any Android phone and Verizon’s Visible is sending you a ZTE

Visible is a carrier operating on Verizon’s network and starting this week it allows you to trade in any Android smartphone you might have. That is, except the Galaxy S9 and S9+ which are already Visible phones. It just needs to power on, it doesn’t matter how old or how beaten up it is. You get its ZTE-made self-branded Visible R2 in return.

The Visible R2 isn’t a powerhouse flagship, but you can definitely rely on it more than on your old or cracked phone. It features a 5.4-inch display, 1.4GHz quad-core chip, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, has a fingerprint scanner, and a 13MP camera on the back, with a 5MP front-facer.

Visible will send you this device, together with a brand new SIM card on its $40/month Unlimited plan. Once you receive it, you have 14 days to mail in your smartphone. You can check out more details at the source link below.