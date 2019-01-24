Visible goes live with device sales, including Galaxy S9

It’s a big change happening all at once for Visible, Verizon’s newest carrier designed for millennials. The online-only wireless service provider is no longer just “bring your own iPhone,” but a full-on seller of both iPhone and Android devices.

Customers can buy phones at slightly below market price like the iPhone XS at $984, the iPhone XR for $738, the iPhone SE for $240, the Galaxy S9 for $768 and the S9+ for $912. Those who have an S9 or S9+ compatible with Verizon’s network can now bring their device in. More Android devices are promised. Two-year, zero-interest financing plans are available through broker Affirm.

Visible Care, provided by Assurant, is also able to protect users from damage, loss, theft and out-of-warranty care — this includes AppleCare amenities for iPhone users. Pricing varies per device, but starts at $10 per month.

Users who want Visible service can download the appropriate app for Android (in beta) or iOS and get a SIM card shipped overnight for free — traditional fees for activation, stocking and other things. All customer service is conducted through the app.

From there, it’s $40 per month for unlimited talk and text. General data use is limited to 5Mbps — streaming media speeds are more restrictive — but hotspot is allowed and there are no throttling thresholds. Users pay at the end of the billing cycle and can cancel at anytime, though risk having to pay off their phone if it is being financed.