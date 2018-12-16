Visible is offering a $50 Amazon card if you sign your iPhone up for service

Verizon-backed virtual carrier Visible is making a gambit for more customers for the end of the year and it’ll be great for those of you have an iPhone, don’t have intensive needs for data and are running low on cash this month, but still need to pick up a gift or two for friends and family.

All users need to do is download the Visible iOS app — Android hasn’t been available from the beginning and we have no idea when it will come — get a SIM shipped in and activate service to get a $50 Amazon gift card.

Service is one size fits all: $40 a month for unlimited talk and text. LTE data is unmetered, but limited to 5Mbps with tighter limitations for streaming video, video chatting, social network browsing and streaming audio. You can’t get it at a store and support is by messaging and calling only.

Existing customers are also eligible for a $50 Amazon card by paying their bill this month.

The deal expires December 31.