An app called Remove China Apps – which let users do just what its name suggests – recently went viral in India and even made it to the top of Google Play’s list of free apps in the country. Well, after amassing over a million downloads in a very short span, the app has now been inexplicably removed from the Google Play Store.

“Google has suspended our #RemoveChinaApps from google play store. Thank you all for your support in past 2 weeks,” developer OneTouch AppLabs announced on Twitter. However, the developer has not explained why exactly the app was kicked off from the Android app repository.

To recall, the Remove China Apps application recently surged in popularity over the rising anti-china sentiments in India, with even celebrities joining the call to boycott Chinese products. We’ve reached out to the developer and will update this story when they provide an official response.

