Has the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus been caught on video?

We return with the leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S10, this time in its Plus version. On this occasion were not talking about screen protectors or images. Now, we could be getting a short video of the device that looks pretty convincing, at first glimpse.

Ice Universe has posted his first YouTube video, and it’s not just any video. This is supposed to be the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus version. We only get to look at the front panel that shows the double selfie camera in a punch hole of this Infinity-O display. The reason why we didn’t see the black panel is that this is an OPPO Find X with a wallpaper that’s supposed to help us get a better idea of what the Galaxy S10 will look like in the future.