New leaked video of the Nokia 9 PureView with its specs?

We are getting new and more leaks of what could be the Nokia 9 PureView. On Sunday we saw that Evan Blass had given us renders of what could be HMD Global’s new Nokia. Of course, they seemed great, but no specs were mentioned. Now, we get a video and yes, more information that we can only hope is real.

More rumors are arriving that concern the Nokia 9 PureView. This device would be the first smartphone with a 5 lens main camera. This camera is the main reason why it has taken so long for Nokia to launch since its software and hardware wasn’t working together accordingly. In any case, we now get a new video thanks to MySmartPrice and it technically reveals everything we would want to know about the devices.

It could include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of Storage, a 5.99” PureDisplay with 2K resolution and in-display fingerprint sensor. It will also include Qi wireless charging and a Penta lens camera by Zeiss. Android 9.0 will also be available out of the box, but when we see the processor in this device, we can only think that it was supposed to be launched last year. Now, we could be getting it this month.