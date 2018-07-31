Now there’s a hands on video of the iPhone X Plus and LCD iPhone dummy units

New iPhone smartphones will be presented by Apple in September, but yesterday we already had the opportunity to see what these devices will look like. The iPhone X Plus and LCD iPhone dummy models were captured in pictures, but today we have a couple of videos.

The videos of the 6.5” iPhone X Plus and 6.1” LCD iPhones were posted by TigerMobiles and we can be very sure that these rumors are as accurate as possible. Its true that nobody is saying that they’re the real deal since dummy units aren’t functional. These phones are just for display and to help us feel what it’s like to have the device in our hands. Either way, watch the videos and decide for yourself.