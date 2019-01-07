First we had images, now we have a video of the Huawei P30 renders

We probably won’t see the Huawei P30 or the P30 pro during CES 2019, but we now have a better idea of what the device will look like thanks to Evan Blass.

The renders we saw a couple of days ago are pretty interesting, but now we also get more protective cases and a video. The cases for the Huawei P30 are already for pre-order at MobileFun. There are plenty of options to choose from. They also help us believe that these devices come with an in display fingerprint reader since there’s no visible sensor or button in the front or back panel of the device. The best thing is that apparently, the headphone jack would be coming back with the Huawei P30.