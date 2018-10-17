After bankruptcy, Vertu is back… again

Luxury tech brand Vertu has fallen a long way in the past 20 years. From the day Nokia sold it off, it has gone through misstep after misstep to attract an audience that never got in touch with the name, one could pretty much count it dead. Its website is broken and stuck on assets from last year, when the business was liquidated.

Well, not so fast. There’s another attempt being made on Vertu and its surfacing in China. ITHome has received an invitation to a Beijing event tomorrow at 8pm local time. The theme? “LIVE or DIE.”

Whoever picked up the rights to the Vertu moniker had better have a good excuse of exhuming it from its grave.