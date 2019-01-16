Verizon’s Visible launching Android beta this month

Verizon-backed prepaid carrier Visible has announced that it will be taking its wireless service to Android users in a beta program starting this month.

Visible, which maintains headquarters in Colorado separate from Verizon in New Jersey, launched its iPhone-only trial in May. It offers a “one size fits all” $40 a month plan with unlimited calls, texts and data with no throttling threshold, but a general speed cap of 5Mbps. Hotspot is available at the same 5Mbps while streaming traffic for video, music, gaming and other purposes are limited to lower speeds. All purchases and customer support are done through the Visible app.

Tired of hearing us say Android compatibility is coming? ❤️ this tweet to get notified when Beta rolls out in January. pic.twitter.com/qxHAiKmtwk— Visible (@visible) January 3, 2019

Prospective customers are being encouraged to like the above tweet to get notified of when the beta opens up.

The service is targeting millennials through marketing campaigns that include plastering large building with blue tarp and a “404 store not found” message to emphasize its digital-first strategy and a New York pop-up experience with free concerts.