Verizon has today announced new prepaid plans that will reward you with real savings the longer you stick with its network. These new no-annual-contract prepaid plans are claimed to offer savings of as much as $15 each month with Auto Pay. Here’s a breakdown of the savings you can do with the new prepaid plans:

Image: Verizon

All the prepaid plans listed above offer unlimited calling and texts in the US, and unlimited texts to more than 200 overseas locations. Moreover, customers who sign up for Auto Pay will receive an additional $5 discount. “With Verizon Prepaid, the longer you stay, the more you save,” Verizon’s SVP of Marketing and Products, Frank Boulben, said in a press release.

With the new saving structure, the 5GB plan that usually costs $40 per month will come down to $25 after nine months, while the 15GB prepaid plan’s value will go down from $50 to $35 per month in the same time span. As for the Unlimited prepaid plan that will currently set you back by $65 per month, it’ll only cost $50 on a monthly basis if you stick with Big Red’s network.

Source: Verizon