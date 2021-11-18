Verizon’s Black Friday deals will get you up to $1,200 savings on select smartphones and more

There are many ways to save big bucks during November’s Black Friday sales event. Indeed, Black Friday is just over a week away, but that does not mean we have to wait to enjoy and take advantage of some of these deals. For example, you can check everything Verizon offers, as the United States’ largest carrier currently delivers crazy discounts on iPhones, Android devices, and more.

First up, Verizon is helping you pick up a new device for almost nothing after discovering that the carrier allows users to receive up to $1,200 off its best 5G phones. If you want to take advantage of these savings, you will have to activate a new smartphone line on any available Unlimited plan and trade in an eligible device. This deal is amazing because Verizon is also accepting damaged devices with broken screens and more. Plus, these savings are available for new and existing customers!

To make things even better, those users who switch to Verizon can get a virtual prepaid MasterCard with up to $800 when they switch to Verizon and select a new phone on a device payment plan with any Unlimited plan. And if you’d rather go prepaid, you can save up to $300 on the latest 5G devices by activating them on a Prepaid Unlimited plan.

You will find a vast selection of devices to choose from, starting with the several iPhone models, plus the latest smartphones from Samsung, Google, Motorola, and more. And yes, this includes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. In addition, you will also get great savings on headphones, earphones, smart speakers, fitness trackers, phone cases, charging stations, and more. You can check out the full release of Verizon’s Black Friday deals by following this link. And remember to check them out once in a while since we expect more fantastic deals to follow.

Source Verizon