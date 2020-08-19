The new LG Velvet will soon arrive at America’s biggest carrier. You will be able to get a brand-new LG Velvet 5G UW starting this Friday, August 21, in Aurora Red for $700. The best part is that you may also get the device with some interesting promotions.

If you get a new Premium Unlimited line or above, you can get yours for $240, or you can get up to $350 off when you trade-in an eligible phone and upgrade an existing line. Both of these offers apply the savings in monthly credits.

Starting Friday, you can get the new LG Velvet 5G UW for $10 a month if you purchase it online with a new line of service on a Premium Unlimited plan (Above, Beyond, Do, Play Get). If you are looking to upgrade, you can $350 guaranteed trade-in value with a premium plan. pic.twitter.com/oWwBNhUVQp — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) August 18, 2020

The LG Velvet comes with a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 5MP depth sensor. You also find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Source GSM Arena