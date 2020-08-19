lg velvet review
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The new LG Velvet will soon arrive at America’s biggest carrier. You will be able to get a brand-new LG Velvet 5G UW starting this Friday, August 21, in Aurora Red for $700. The best part is that you may also get the device with some interesting promotions.

If you get a new Premium Unlimited line or above, you can get yours for $240, or you can get up to $350 off when you trade-in an eligible phone and upgrade an existing line. Both of these offers apply the savings in monthly credits.

The LG Velvet comes with a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 5MP depth sensor. You also find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Source GSM Arena

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note 10
Today’s deals include the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, iPad Pros and more
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, several iPad Pro models and mode devices on sale
OPPO A92s could go global as Reno4 Z 5G
We don’t have a launch date yet.
Pixel 5
Pixel 5 could feature a 6.67-inch 120Hz display
It will be supplied by Samsung Display and BOE.