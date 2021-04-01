We have been covering deals for quite a while, and let’s be honest, the best savings come with a trade-in. However, companies usually ask for devices in good condition, meaning that your broken phone may get you little to no trade-in value. Well, it seems that Verizon is changing that, as its new deal will let you and many other customers get more for your damaged phones.

I know what you’re thinking, and let me assure you, THIS IS NOT A JOKE! Starting tomorrow, April 1, Verizon will let new and current customers get up to $1,000 trade-in value for old, cracked, or water-damaged phones to use toward its best 5G phones.

“Beginning tomorrow, April 1, and for the first time ever, for new and existing customers: trade in your cracked or water damaged phone and get up to $1,000 off our best 5G phones with a port-in and select Unlimited plans – and that’s #NoJoke”

It may seem hard to believe, but this is 100 percent legit. So, pick up your damaged device and head over to the nearest Verizon store since most of them are already open to the public. Experience the Verizon In-store experience, which is now even better, as you now have the opportunity to reserve an appointment to shop. You know, just to make sure you can go and check out your new device at a time that’s convenient for you, and you can do so through the Store Locator page or the My Verizon app.

Remember that this offer will be available for a limited time, so you may want to hurry. Make sure you don’t miss out on the opportunity to stop being that person that’s still walking around with a broken phone and turn those useless devices that are nothing more than pretty paperweights into something useful, something like a shiny new phone.

