One of the biggest carriers of the United States has announced several changes as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. Verizon will give most of its data plans 15GB of free data that will last from March 25 until April 30. Unlimited plans will also get this extra 15GB of free data, but they will enjoy it differently.

Verizon is trying to make its customers feel better during the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. They will start to add 15GB to their non-unlimited data plans on Wednesday. Unlimited customers obviously have unlimited data, but they would still receive this extra data to use in 4G LTE hotspot. The 15GB of additional data will be added automatically, and you don’t have to worry about anything else.

If you should happen to use up the extra 15GB of data, the company will waive all overage and late fee charges for the next two months. If you have in-home internet and voice services as part of the Lifeline program, all charges will also be waived for the next two months, meaning two months of free service for Lifeline users.

If you are interested in the Lifeline service, new subscribers that join after April 3 will see a $20 discount on monthly fees. You also get two months free of router rental charge, or you can bring your own router, and you also get one year of Disney Plus free. For more information, you can follow this link.

Source Android Authority