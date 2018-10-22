Verizon no longer SIM locks Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones

Do you remember when we told you last week that Verizon was back to SIM locking phones? Specifically, that the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are the first new phones that are being SIM locked? If you don’t take a few seconds and glance at the article detailing the situation. Well, it looks like the tables have turned, if a recent report is spot on.

Droid-Life reports that Verizon has reached out to them with clarification on the matter. Long story short, Verizon has temporarily removed the lock on devices, including those sold at Best Buy stores. This is what the carrier’s statement was, according to the source article:

At launch, there was an update related to an automatic overnight unlock on Pixel 3s, which also showed up on phones sold in Best Buy stores. We have temporarily removed it from Pixel 3 and are assessing where it will be implemented in the future. As you may recall, earlier this year we began locking phones until they were initially activated on the Verizon network to prevent theft and protect employees.

Verizon went as far as answering a direct follow-up question regarding the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Big Red confirmed that they have removed the lock on Pixel 3 phones. That’s good news for everyone! Verizon might be the exclusive carrier partner for Google’s latest and greatest, but the phones are designed to work on any carrier. You can go ahead and grab your Pixel 3 or 3 XL from Verizon or Best Buy without worrying.