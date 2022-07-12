The best Verizon Unlimited price is here. All you need to know

Verizon just revealed a new Welcome Unlimited plan with a more attractive price and unlimited 5G data, calls, and messages. The plan costs just $30 per line per month for four lines with Auto Play, including taxes and fees. Here’s everything you need to know about Verizon’s Welcome Unlimited plan.

Verizon today unveiled the new Welcome Unlimited plan in a press release, which is already available to purchase on its website and stores. The new service relies on the low-band 5G network instead of the Ultrawideband and doesn’t include mobile hotspots, but it provides unlimited everything in a package that might be a deal you've been waiting for.

Customers who decide to keep their devices and switch over will receive an appealing offer from Verizon. Those considering joining will receive a $240 Verizon e-gift card per line up to 12 lines when you activate a 4G or 5G smartphone on the newly announced plan. That’s up to $960 for a family of four.

Verizon also shared a quick 30-second video, explaining the benefits of the new Welcome Unlimited plan, which you can watch below.

"Welcome Unlimited opens the door for more people to switch to the network more Americans rely on, at a highly-competitive price," said Manon Brouillette, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. "Today, we are making it easy for customers to leave their wireless provider and join Verizon at an entry-level price point when they bring their own device."

The Welcome Unlimited Plan is available separately from the Verizon Mix & Match Unlimited plans, and it includes all of the basics that most people usually ask for, including unlimited talk times, messages, and unlimited data. Verizon also says that “The plan couldn’t come at a better time as nearly all Americans (86%) are concerned with budgets and expenses increasing over the summer, according to a recent Verizon and Material+ survey.”

Customers who want even more perks can choose from the Mix & Match plans that provide the flexibility to pay for what’s needed, including some of the most popular entertainment services such as Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, or Google Play Pass. Selected services are included in the plan, free of charge, making it more convenient and easier to save money during these times.

If you want to try Verizon Unlimited, head to Verizon’s page to check out the different plans and packages. The plan is already live on Verizon’s website, and you can also access the deal at a store near you where you can find out more in person.