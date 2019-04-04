Verizon Samsung Galaxy S10 5G could launch on May 16

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will make its official debut tomorrow, April 5. That’s in South Korea, Samsung’s home market, where preparations from manufacturers, carriers, and government have been intensifying over the past couple of weeks to get everything ready for the commercial launch of 5G services.

In the United States, for some markets and regions, Verizon already flipped the switch on 5G. The carrier wants to make its service available in 30 cities by the end of the year, but there are currently no compatible phones, except the Moto Z3 with the 5G Moto Mod.

According to Evan Blass, the Galaxy S10 5G will launch on Verizon in the U.S. on May 16. The phone will also be available, later in the year, on AT&T’s network, but there is no concrete information pointing towards a specific date yet.