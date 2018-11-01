Android

Verizon RED Hydrogen One units quarantined day before sale

It’s been an ambitious push for digital cinematography company RED as it works to push its first smartphone, the Hydrogen One, to AT&T and Verizon stores in time for the start of sales tomorrow.

Unfortuantely for subscribers to Big Red, the carrier has reportedly had problems with the units it was shipped. On the official H4Vuser community forums, Matthew C. Whitcher sounded the alarm on a quarantine in effect for the Hydrogen One.

I have just been informed by Verizon that the Hydrogen One has been placed in Quarantine and will not be sold tomorrow. They said at a later date. WTF?! What’s going on?!

In another thread, Ben Gustavson heard from Connecticut and Boston-area Verizon stores saying that they would not have stock of the phone by tomorrow. All Massachusetts-based stores Gustavson called referred to the quarantine, saying that it was “due to a charger issue.”

We have sent inquiries to Verizon as well as AT&T and will update you on anything we hear. Customers can also purchase unlocked Hydrogen One devices direct from RED at h4v.com from 12:01am Pacific tonight.

