Verizon rolling out RCS Chat for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on December 6

As Google is rolling out the December update and functional patches to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (among others), Verizon is preparing to take texting to the next level. According to a Verizon spokesperson cited by The Verge, the carrier will roll out RCS Chat for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL tomorrow, December 6. It will only be available on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, but Verizon is “committed to bringing advanced messaging to other Verizon smartphones in the future”, says the report.

RCS Chat is different from your regular SMS text messaging. It is an enhanced texting experience, pretty much like other services similar to WhatsApp, complete with typing indicators, read receipts, the ability to send high-quality photos and videos, as well as improved group chat.

However, unlike WhatsApp that we mentioned earlier (and other clients), RCS Chat does not offer advanced privacy and security features, like end-to-end encryption.

Verizon and Google will be rolling out enhanced messaging (RCS) in the Messages app on Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL beginning this Thursday, December 6th. This messaging service brings, for example, typing indicators, very large group chats and the ability to transfer large files between the owners of these smartphones.

Being based on the “Universal Profile”, Verizon’s RCS Chat will also be compatible with other carriers’ similar offerings once they start rolling them out. Before you get too excited or prepare to uninstall you current chat app, the ability to use RCS Chat will largely depend on the person you are talking to, as you both have to be on the same carrier (for now), rock a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, and have these chat features enabled.