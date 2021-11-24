Verizon officially acquires Tracfone

In September 2020, Verizon announced its plan to acquire TracFone Wireless. On Monday, the FCC finally approved Verizon Wireless to purchase TracFone, in a deal that’s worth around $6 billion. The acquisition will help Verizon become an even larger, one of the largest prepaid service providers in the country.

TracFone, for those unaware, is one of the leading prepaid phone providers in the US, and the acquisition aims to help Verizon strengthen its prepaid phone services (via XDA-Developers). TracFone has also partnered up with Verizon in the past, and the connection between the two companies has been very strong in the past few years. TracFone subscribers used Verizon’s network through another agreement.

TracFone also owns and operates a number of other subsidiaries of MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) carriers, such as Straight Talk, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Walmart Family Mobile, Net 10, and Page Plus. There are more than 20 million subscribers on all of these networks combined, and the network is available at more than 90,000 retailer locations across the nation.

In the press release, Verizon said the following about the deal getting approved by the FCC:

“Customers will benefit with enhancements in devices, network performance and innovative products and services -- as well as a continued commitment to Lifeline.”

TracFone offers its services on all three major network providers, and Verizon says that it will continue to offer those services for now. Verizon also mentioned that 13 million of its customers are already using the carrier’s services, and the remaining will likely be migrated over in the near future.

