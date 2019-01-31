Android

Verizon prepaid launches Nokia 2 V for $70

Contents
Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425
Quad-core (4x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 308 GPU

Screen Size

5.5 inches LCD
720 x 1280 (~267 ppi)

Memory

1GB RAM

Storage

8GB storage + microSD up to 128GB

Camera/s

Rear: 8MP
Front: 5MP

Battery

4,000mAh battery

Release Date

January 31st, 2019

Weight

174 grams

Operating System

Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition

Cricket Wireless had its turn with the Nokia 3.1 Plus last week, now it’s Verizon’s go at bolstering its prepaid phone offerings with an HMD Global device.

The Nokia 2 V, a slightly customized version of the Nokia 2.1, is on sale today in stores and online for $69.99. It’s a pretty solid, if basic phone, though it does offer a few treats like front-facing stereo speakers, a two-day battery and Android Go — an upgrade from Oreo to Pie will take place sometime in Q2, HMD Global assures us.

Verizon is tying the launch with a promotion it introduced this week where new and existing subscribers to its $50 monthly rate plan will get 15GB of LTE-speed data instead of 8GB for as long as their account is active.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Verizon
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.1, Android Go, Android Oreo, availability, carriers, HMD Global, News, Nokia, Nokia 2 V, Nokia 2.1, Prepaid, Pricing, software updates, US, Verizon
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.