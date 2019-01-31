Verizon prepaid launches Nokia 2 V for $70
Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425
Quad-core (4x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 308 GPU
5.5 inches LCD
720 x 1280 (~267 ppi)
1GB RAM
8GB storage + microSD up to 128GB
Rear: 8MP
Front: 5MP
4,000mAh battery
January 31st, 2019
174 grams
Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition
Cricket Wireless had its turn with the Nokia 3.1 Plus last week, now it’s Verizon’s go at bolstering its prepaid phone offerings with an HMD Global device.
The Nokia 2 V, a slightly customized version of the Nokia 2.1, is on sale today in stores and online for $69.99. It’s a pretty solid, if basic phone, though it does offer a few treats like front-facing stereo speakers, a two-day battery and Android Go — an upgrade from Oreo to Pie will take place sometime in Q2, HMD Global assures us.
Verizon is tying the launch with a promotion it introduced this week where new and existing subscribers to its $50 monthly rate plan will get 15GB of LTE-speed data instead of 8GB for as long as their account is active.
