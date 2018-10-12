Android

Verizon set for first HMD Global phone, Nokia 2.1V

The last time we’ve seen Verizon take in a Nokia-branded phone, it had an exclusive grasp on Windows Phone. And it actually wasn’t 2014’s Lumia Icon, otherwise known as the Lumia 929 — it was 2015’s Lumia 735.

But the difference is little matter: the point is that we’ve had a long break from the Nokia name at the US networks. Now, instead of Microsoft running the place, it’s a Finnish group, HMD Global. And instead of Windows, we’ve got Android. It’s a new Nokia — any carriers want to bite?

Perhaps Verizon will be first to strike things back up. Leaks journalist Evan Blass reports that a Nokia 2.1V is set to head to the network soon.

The basic Nokia 2.1 starts with a fairly robust spec sheet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, a 4,000mAh battery and a suggested price of $115. However, with the ‘V‘ in play, some parts may be exchanged for others and the price could be affected.

