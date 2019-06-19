LG V50 ThinQ 5G available on Verizon starting June 20

If you are ready to jump on the early 5G bandwagon, Verizon is happy to announce that the LG V50 ThinQ 5G will be available starting tomorrow, June 20. To make it even easier for you to do it, Verizon is offering up to $650 off the smartphone (terms apply), and is “waiving the monthly fee on our 5G Ultra Wideband network for customers on Beyond or Above Unlimited plans”.

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is currently available in areas of Chicago and Minneapolis. It will be deployed in more than 30 U.S. cities this year, including: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Providence, San Diego, Salt Lake City, and Washington, DC. If you are not living in an area with 5G coverage, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G will switch to Verizon’s 4G LTE network.

As far as the LG V50 ThinQ 5G is concerned, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor and Snapdragon X50 5G modem. Additionally, it packs 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and features a 6.4-inch OLED FullVision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and QHD+ resolution.

If you are interested in finding out more, visit the source link on June 20.