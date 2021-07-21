All three major US carriers have announced plans to support the new Rich Communications Service (RCS) in one way or another. Verizon is the latest major carrier to finally team up with Google to bring support for the new standard way of messaging with Google Messages.

AT&T has announced that it’ll change its default text messaging app to Google Messages back in July, and T-Mobile was already supporting it, the only major carrier left was Verizon. Fortunately, all major carriers now seem to be on board and fully committed to using encrypted RCS messages.

Verizon has announced that it has teamed up with Google to roll out Google Messages and make it the new default messaging app on Android phones that are sold by Verizon. This will make the new messaging service far more popular, and way more people will switch over in the coming months.

Verizon’s own Verizon Message+ app will receive full RCS support by the end of this year. It’s unclear if both Verizon Message+ and Google Messages will be pre-loaded on Android devices, but at least there’s confirmation that Google Messages is coming and will be supported officially.

“Messages by Google will be preloaded, starting next year, on all Verizon Android devices, enabling consumers to enjoy rich messaging features, such as sending and receiving higher-quality photos and videos, chatting over Wi-Fi or data, knowing when your message is read, enjoying more dynamic and engaging group chats, and securely chatting with other Messages users in available one-on-one conversations with end-to-end encryption.”

Additionally, businesses will also benefit from the new changes as they’ll be able to reach their customers more effectively, allow them to connect more easily, and provide better support and another communication platform to communicate.

“Businesses will also be able to build and manage messaging to more effectively reach their customers. RCS will allow Verizon Android users the option to easily connect with businesses to purchase products, make reservations, ask questions and more.”