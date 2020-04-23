Verizon is once again giving free data to its customers with an active data plan. This isn’t the first time that Verizon has decided to provide free data to its customers to help them stay home during the ongoing situation.

The first time Verizon did this was almost a month ago when the company announced it was going to give 15GB to its customers who don’t have unlimited plans so they can enjoy more content while they’re stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Users who have unlimited plans will still get the free 15GB data added to their LTE mobile hotspot data. Prepaid plans are also getting free data, so please, try to stay home as much as possible and be safe.

Source Android Authority