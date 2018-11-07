Verizon is launching an invisible pop-up concert venue

Verizon recently low-key launched a new prepaid and iPhone-exclusive carrier, Visible. Suiting the finstagram (fake Instagram), “feel cute, might delete later” and Snapchat niches, it relies entirely on an app-based customer service model with no retail presence at all.

It’s all been invite-only and early access codes thus far, but it’s about time Verizon put out the word via mouths.

The company has announced a pop-up venue called “InVisible NY,” a partnership between publications Hypebeast and The Fader and music sharing platform SoundCloud. The space, located in SoHo, will be fronted by a fake store under the name “Invisible Phone Repair” and will run from November 8 to 20 from noon to 9pm every day.

Entry is free and there will be live music from Lizzo, Lion Babe and Questlove — his November 12 concert is all booked up — visual art plus plenty of merch, mainly clothes.

“InVisible NY” is located at 435 Broadway, New York, NY, 10013.