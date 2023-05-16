Verizon today announced a new unlimited plan, called myPlan, that aims to reshape and simplify the cellular plans offered by the carrier. The new plan will allow customers to pick a cellular data plan and add “perks” for $10 each, allowing for greater customizability and the option to pay for only what’s needed. The new myPlan will be available from May 18 in the US, and here’s everything you need to know before you sign up for the new plan.

The new myPlan will allow customers to save more, and pay only for the services they want to use. For instance, users who are subscribed to Apple One (it costs $16.95 normally), will be able to add the “perk” for just $10, saving them $6.95 per month. Additional perks will cost just $10 each, including the Disney streaming bundle, Apple Music Family, Walmart+, 100GB Verizon Mobile Hotspot, 2TB Verizon Cloud Storage, and more.

There will be two plans to choose from, including the Unlimited Plus, and the Unlimited Welcome package. The Unlimited Plus line will give you access to Verizon’s mmWave 5G network and offer 30GB of mobile hotspot and half-off data plans for connected devices such as smartwatches and tablets. The price will depend on the number of lines you add. The price will also depend on whether you set up an automatic payment method and opt out of the mail-in bills (which add further costs on top of your plan).

The Welcome Bundle provides Sub6-Ghz 5G speeds and offers the same perks as the Plus plan, albeit without the additional hotspot data cap. One line will set you back $65, $55 for two, $40 for three, $30 for four, and $27 for five or more.

It’s worth noting that the newly unveiled perks will be available for new and existing users, and the perks can be changed anytime using the My Verizon App.

“myPlan changes the game. Others talk about phone “freedom,” but in reality they’re just pushing customers into their most expensive, bloated plans—which are limiting, don’t allow for changes, and where customers end up paying for things they don’t want or need. With myPlan, however, you get what you want, exactly how you want it. So everything is on your terms with the flexibility to change it up anytime. The network, the perks, the savings—all without compromise. All in your control. Because we recognize everyone is different and should be able to choose exactly what they want down to the line level. Plus, you get unlimited 5G data6 on Verizon’s award-winning network.”

How much does myPlan cost?

The new myPlan starts at just $30 per line per month when you sign up for Verizon’s Unlimited Welcome plan with four or more lines with a $10/line Auto Pay discount, plus taxes and fees. From there, users can customize their plan and only pay for the perks they choose.

Unlimited Plus Unlimited Welcome 5+ lines $42 per line £27 per line 4 lines $45 per line $30 per line 3 lines $55 per line $40 per line 2 lines $70 per line $55 per line 1 line $80 per line $65 per line