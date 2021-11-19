Verizon has a BOGO deal on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are one of the best Android smartphones of 2021. Even though they've run into some issues — like slow fingerprint scanner and some display issues, the phones are still equipped with some of the best camera on an Android smartphone. Moreover, the phone gets you Google's Android 12 experience, Google' first custom-built chip, premium design, and much more. Verizon is now running a buy one, get one deal on the Google Pixel 6 smartphones.

This is one of the best Black Friday deals you can get right now. With this deal, if you buy a Pixel 6, or a Pixel 6 Pro in case you're a fan of its big screen and curved display, you can get another one for free of cost. And yes, if you're thinking of grabbing a Pixel 6 from Verizon, it will come with mmWave Ultra Wideband 5G support for the carrier.

Google Pixel 6 Get up to $700 in promo credits when you buy two Google Pixel 6 smartphones from Verizon on a 24 or 30 month plan.

Of course, there are some caveats that you need to keep in mind. When buying the first Pixel 6, you need to opt-in for a monthly payment of the device over the course of 24 or 30 months. Additionally, the first device needs to be on the "Unlimited plan" of Verizon Wireless. After that, when you grab the second one – keep in mind that this should be on the same payment structure of 24 or 30 months, on "Unlimited" Verizon plan, and should be a new line — Verizon would credit your account with up to $700 of promo credits which you can use to pay bills at Verizon.

If you're considering buying a Pixel 6 smartphone from Verizon using this buy one, get one deal, then you can check out the deal at Verizon's online store using the link given above. Moreover, if you're having issues with the online store, you can also visit your nearest Verizon Wireless store and they'll help you with the same.

Pixel 6 is one of the best Android smartphones you can get for $699. The phone comes with Google's first-ever custom silicon Tensor chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM in the Pixel 6 and 12GB in the Pixel 6 Pro. On the front of both the devices are the OLED display panels — 6.4-inch with 90Hz refresh rate support on the Pixel 6 and 6.7-inch with 120Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 6 Pro. On the back of the smartphones is one of the best Android smartphones camera you can find. The powerful camera hardware coupled with great camera software, the Google Pixel 6 series can shoot stunning photos. And yes, the Pro version also comes with a 48MP telephoto lens so you can capture plenty of detail even at 4x optical zoom.

