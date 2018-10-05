Verizon halts Pixel 2 sales as it prepares for the Pixel 3

We’re preparing for the October 9 special event that Google will hold. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected to be unveiled, probably accompanied by some sort of Chromebook device. The topic of the Pixel 3 and its larger sibling has been discussed at length. That is especially due to the cornucopia of leaks we’ve seen these past months.

Big Red is preparing for the Pixel 3 duo, as Verizon halts Pixel 2 sales. “No longer available to purchase” is the message on the carrier’s website. Those who still want a Pixel 2 can get one online from Google, unlocked. However, with Verizon ending Pixel 2 sales, it is a clear indication that either Google or the carrier do not intend on keeping the phones as a cheaper alternative. Interestingly, the Pixel 2 XL is still available on the carrier’s website, but its future is uncertain. It might very well be EOLed like its smaller sibling.