Android

Verizon halts Pixel 2 sales as it prepares for the Pixel 3

Contents

We’re preparing for the October 9 special event that Google will hold. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected to be unveiled, probably accompanied by some sort of Chromebook device. The topic of the Pixel 3 and its larger sibling has been discussed at length. That is especially due to the cornucopia of leaks we’ve seen these past months.

Big Red is preparing for the Pixel 3 duo, as Verizon halts Pixel 2 sales. “No longer available to purchase” is the message on the carrier’s website. Those who still want a Pixel 2 can get one online from Google, unlocked. However, with Verizon ending Pixel 2 sales, it is a clear indication that either Google or the carrier do not intend on keeping the phones as a cheaper alternative. Interestingly, the Pixel 2 XL is still available on the carrier’s website, but its future is uncertain. It might very well be EOLed like its smaller sibling.

https://pocketnow.com/tag/pixel-3-xl

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
The Verge
Source
Verizon
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Google, News, Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.