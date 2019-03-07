Verizon Galaxy S10 BOGO and trade-in deals go life tomorrow

Tomorrow’s the day when Galaxy S10 sales and shipments officially begin — well, if you bought your unit direct from Samsung, you wouldn’t understand the meaning of “waiting” — and Verizon has given its out-of-the-gate offers a shout.

The carrier is offering $750 credit for customers who buy a second Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+ on a two-year device payment plan with credits applied to a device of equal or lesser value. That makes a 128GB Galaxy S10e free and a 1TB Galaxy S10+ approximately $850. A new line of service (or two if you’re an incoming customer) is required.

Customers can also forego the above opportunity and trade in a valid device for $200 off their single device, applied in monthly credits.

Get at the deals at the source link below this story. And if you’re really not in the mood for an S10 today, perhaps wait for a Galaxy S10 5G, exclusively on Verizon.