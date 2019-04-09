Android

Another hint that the Galaxy S10 5G will hit Verizon on May 16

The first time we heard that the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, which is already available in Korea, will arrive on Verizon in the US was when Evan Blass told us at the beginning of April. His tweet, while cryptic, contained all the information. Now the render that you see above, courtesy of Android Headlines, is allegedly depicting the Verizon Galaxy S10 5G.

Nothing new at this point, as we all know everything about the phone. We know of the four cameras on the back, everything about the internals, but the interesting bit is on the front, specifically, on the display. The Verizon Wireless text is pretty self-explanatory, but the date displayed confirms the May 16 rumored launch date for the phone. We don’t know about the time, though that could be accurate as well, but, at this point, with the same information coming from two different sources, we can be pretty sure that the Galaxy S10 5G will hit Verizon on May 16.

