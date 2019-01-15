Verizon could give you free Apple Music in some Unlimited plans

Usually, being a Verizon customer gives you some interesting benefits. If you have an unlimited plan, you can get a 6-month trial of Apple Music, but it seems that you could soon get more.

Apparently, Verizon is going to give Apple Music with no additional cost to its clients who are on the Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans. This is not official information, but rumors say that this bonus could be launched in the next couple of days. This information comes from a very reliable source, and the best thing is that this Apple Music plan would be available for iOS and Android customers. It also seems that there won’t be any strings attached. Just in case, check for this bonus starting this Thursday, January 17th.