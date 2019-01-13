Samsung put out a tender to carriers for the privilege of selling its first 5G smartphone for months before anyone else and it looks like Verizon has won with its bid.

That’s according to XDA-Developers contributor Max Weinbach, who unleashed a tweetstorm about the upcoming Galaxy S10 series containing information derived from sources as well as other publicly available tidbits, some cited from All About Samsung.

S10+ is triple camera with a super wide, wide, and telephoto. Flash on the left and heart rate on the right instead of stacked. — Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) January 13, 2019

Dive into the tweet to check out the 16-post chain.

Among the top-line takeaways, the series will boot with the new One UI with the traditional navigation bar by default, though gesture navigation is available in the settings. The entry-level device, what’s believed to be the S10 Lite, will have its fingerprint sensor on the side, not the back. All other S10 variants will use an ultrasonic sensor embedded within the display. All devices will feature dual neural processing units much like Huawei’s phones with the Kirin 980 chipset.

Those who despise pressing the Bixby button by accident will want to acquire the Galaxy S10+: it is the only model to see its hardware buttons rearranged with the power button moving well above the Bixby button.

All About Samsung reports from its source that the normal-sized Galaxy S10 units will have two rear cameras:

A 12-megapixel unit with 78° field of view and adjustable aperture of f/1.5 or f/2.4 and;

A 16-megapixel wide-angle camera with 123° FoV at f/1.9

The Galaxy S10+ will receive those two main cameras as well as a telephoto camera with a 13-megapixel sensor, 45° FoV and f/2.4 aperture.

All cameras are individually optically stabilized. The wide-angle camera does not have autofocus whereas the others will.

The juicier bits come last. Weinbach is a bit shaky on the memory configurations, but has proffered the following:

S10 Lite: 4GB RAM and 128GB storage

S10: 6GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage

S10+ 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage

5G S10+: 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage

That’s right, the Galaxy S10 could be the first to bring us into the age of 12GB RAM smartphones and native terabyte storage.

He also mentions that the folding phone that could be on the way for the fall will have 12GB of RAM and 512GB and 1TB storage options — the Galaxy F wasn’t going to be a cheap phone by nature with the sheer amount of research and development shoved into it.

The Galaxy S10 series will debut at an Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 20.