Verizon has today announced that it is finally enabling upload over its 5G Ultra Wideband network in all markets. So far, uploads on Verizon’s network have been limited to 4G LTE, which is far behind the blistering speed promised by the carrier’s mmWave 5G network.

The activation of 5G upload is definitely good news for Verizon subscribers who own a 5G-ready phone, but the speed gain won’t be groundbreaking, at least not yet. Verizon revealed that for now, upload over its 5G network will be roughly 30% faster compared to what you get on 4G LTE.

The company says 5G uploads will be available in Chicago and all 35 cities where Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network is available. Earlier this week, Verizon added the Galaxy S20 5G UW to its lineup of phones that can latch on to its mmWave 5G network, which promises download speeds in the Gbps range.

Source: Verizon

