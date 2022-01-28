Verizon drops support for Google Play Store carrier billing

If you're a Verizon customer and use Google Play carrier billing to pay for apps, games, and subscriptions, you may want to update your payment methods as Verizon has dropped support for the Google Play Store carrier billing feature. Verizon emailed its customers about the change which, according to the report by AndroidPolice, will come into effect starting next month.

Google has updated its support page to reflect the change. "As of January 2022, Verizon Wireless will no longer be an accepted payment method for subscriptions in the US," reads a warning on the page. Google had earlier removed AT&T from the list, but Boost Mobile and AT&T have since returned to the list of supported carriers.

As for why Verizon won't support carrier billing on Play Store, the company says it was a "business decision." In a statement to the publication, Google said:

Google's statement [on the help page] is correct and stands as our statement, too. However, this is not due to any "security reason." It's a business decision and we can't comment on contracts with our partners.

From February 22, 2022, if you're a customer of Verizon you won't be able to use carrier billing on Google Play Store and the transaction will fail. However, other carriers including AT&T, Boost Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, and US Cellular still support the feature.

In addition to carrier billing, you can also use credit or debit cards issued by American Express, Discover, JCB, MasterCard, Visa, and Visa Electron to make purchases on Google Play Store. Moreover, you can buy Google Play gift cards to make payments.

Via: AndroidPolice