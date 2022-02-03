Verizon ditches 24-month and 30-month contracts in favor of a longer 36-month payment plan

Verizon is one of the largest carriers in the United States. Customers go to get their mobile plans and smartphones thanks to its convenient payment plans, which allow users to pay for their devices over 24- or 30-month payment contracts. However, the company has decided to make an essential change to its payment contract plans to help users pay less, but for a longer time.

Things have been changing at Verizon. The company has quietly eliminated its 24- and 30-month payment plans for a more extended 36-month device contract. This will help users pay less every month, but it will also have them locked to a contract for six more months compared to the longer 30-month period that the company previously used.

These changes were applied just this week, as previous images were taken between January 12 and January 31 still show 24-month and 30-month payment plan options. However, if you check out Verizon’s products today, you will see that you only have the 36-month installment plan available.

This change may end up helping those users who want to pay less for their mobile devices. For instance, you can now get your hands on a new Google Pixel 6 for just $19.44/month, instead of having to pay $29.16 on the 24-month plan or $23.33 on the 30-month plan that was previously available. Whatever the case, Verizon explained through its support pages that if users “had a 24-month or 30-month device payment agreement before 2/3/22, their terms will stay the same.” But you can still read about every change on Verizon’s support pages.

Whatever the case, you may always want to read every condition before you agree to get any new device on an installment plan to ensure you don’t get any unpleasant surprises in the future.

Source:Droid Life

Via:9to5Google