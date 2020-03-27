Verizon is trying to help its customers in many ways. We had already received information that they would waive two months of service for their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and give 15GB of extra data to all of its plans, but it seems that their customers are getting even more.

The largest carrier in the United States has just announced that they will have a new “More at Home… on Us” initiative. This will give Verizon Wireless and Fios subscribers subscriptions to several learning and study platforms for free. This content and more services would be added soon. Fios TV customers are also getting accesso to channels that may not be in their package. These channels include SHOWTIME, Epix, and more. Hopefully, this will make your time stuck at home a bit more pleasant.