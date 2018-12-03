Android

Verizon confirms its first native 5G smartphone will be from Samsung

Chances are, you’ll probably hear about the Galaxy S10 from Samsung as Verizon’s first integrated 5G smartphone early next year.

The carrier has confirmed that a “proof of concept” will be revealed at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Technology Summit which starts tomorrow. The device will run on the Snapdragon X50 modem, compliant with 5G New Radio standards.

Plenty of rumors have led us to place confidence that this device will be the Galaxy S10. If it is the case, the question remains whether Verizon will also sell a non-5G version of the phone.

Verizon, which already has the so-called “5G-upgradeable” Moto Z3 in its device roster, launched its 5G fixed internet service in October and will have mobile service up sometime in early 2019.

