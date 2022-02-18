We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Verizon just gave you another reason to subscribe to its unlimited 5G plans

By Sanuj Bhatia February 18, 2022, 1:30 am
Source: Verizon

Verizon has been at the forefront of 5G rollout in the US. The company was recently crowned the most reliable 5G cellular service by Root Metrics, and now, the company is giving you another reason to jump to its 5G services. Verizon is now offering the full Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass subscription along with its "5G Play More" and "5G Get More" plans for no added cost.

Previously, Verizon used to offer Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass for 12 months. But now the plan has been updated and now the customers will get access to the subscriptions from Apple and Google for as long as they keep the unlimited plan. In addition to Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, Verizon’s unlimited plans come with free access to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Apple Music.

"5G Play More" plan from Verizon offers 50GB of mobile data and unlimited data at reduced speed after consuming 50GB of data. On the other hand, "5G Get More" offers unlimited high-speed data. Both the plans have unlimited calls and text, Ultra Wideband 5G, and support for roaming when traveling to Mexico and Canada.

Customers who are not subscribed to Verizon's unlimited plan can subscribe to them to take the benefit of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass subscription. You can find out more information about Verizon's unlimited 5G plans here.

Source: Verizon | Via: 9to5Mac

