Verizon’s Black Friday deals include a new Mickey Mouse watch

Does it even make sense anymore to use the term “Black Friday” when all of these deals are coming out well before then? In any case, Verizon has decided to launch a few deals on phones and a couple of new devices into its line-up. Did we mention that’s happening today? It’s today.

Business first and the Checkmark is doing credits for “buy one, get one” phones. Getting any of the 2018 iPhones and Verizon will give you $750 off an iPhone X, iPhone XR (that makes it free), iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max. Buy either Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL and get $800 off another one. Same idea goes respective to the Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9.

Keep in mind that all of these must come with a new line of service and devices must be on a 24-month payment plan as credits will be applied monthly.

Now to today’s launches with a couple of them for the kids: Verizon has partnered with Disney to produce a special edition of its GizmoWatch to celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary — it’s chock full of celebration from the custom bands to the activities and icons. Besides that, parents can set a limited number of contacts for their child to reach and see where they are through GPS. It’s available for $179.99.

Scaling up the screen a bit, we have the all-new GizmoTablet made by Samsung to bring more activities to life. It has a soft-touch bumper case, 32GB of storage, an 18-hour battery — parents can set schedules for when their children can use the tablet, though — and costs $249.99 through monthly installments or in a lump sum or $149.99 on a 2-year service contract.

Durable sapphire screens are back in style as Kyocera debuts the DuraForce PRO 2. It’s rated for transit drops to MIL-STD 810G and goes for swims, too, with an IP68 rating. It has hefty speakers, push-to-talk functionality, a fingerprint sensor and USB-C and is available for $444 or $18.50 per month for two years.

Finally, the new Orbic Wonder stands as a $99.99 option for Verizon Prepaid customers with a full HD display, 8-megapixel single cameras front and back and a Snapdragon 430.

All schemes and items are available from today.